Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has upgraded the weather statement issued this morning to a Snowfall Warning.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls, Cloud Bay, Dorion

Significant snowfall expected on Monday.

What: Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm with locally up to 20 cm for higher terrain southwest of Thunder Bay. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour. Easterly winds gusting to 50 km/h resulting in local blowing snow.

Where: Superior West, including the City of Thunder Bay. This includes Highway 17 from Dorion westward.

When: Early Monday morning to Monday evening.