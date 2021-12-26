THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Moderate to heavy snow is expected for Monday in Thunder Bay.

Environment Canada says that “Snow is forecast to begin late Sunday night over the area. The snow will continue for most of the day Monday, before tapering to flurries Monday night”.

4:43 AM EST Sunday 26 December 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

General snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by Monday night. However, snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 will be possible for areas of higher terrain near Thunder Bay.