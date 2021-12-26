THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Ontario recorded 9,826 cases of COVID-19 on Boxing Day, December 26th. However it is very likely the number could be larger, as many Health Units across the province are at their testing capacity.

There were 10,412 cases on Christmas Day, December 25th, a new record one-day case total. This following the previous record of 9,571 set on December 24th.

There were eleven deaths over the holiday weekend. Four people died as a result of the virus on Christmas Day, and seven people died on Boxing Day.

Omicron numbers are surging across Canada and around the world.

China has imposed a lockdown on 13 million of its citizens. China reported 162 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in 21 months, as officials work to contain Xian outbreak.

The United States is reporting an average of 200,000 cases a day.

U.S. COVID update: Limited reporting due to Christmas, but 3 states with backlogs

– New cases: 162,681

– Average: 206,868 (+13,995)

– States reporting: 11/50

– In hospital: 70,505 (+159)

– ICU: 16,580 (+60)

– New deaths: 15

– Average: 1,186 (-10)

At least 2,000 coronavirus cases happened in Puerto Rico directly linked to a Bad Bunny concert, which happened outdoors and required masks and proof of vaccination to attend.