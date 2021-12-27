THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Here is the crime map summary for today. This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.
Daily update from 12/26/2021 to 12/27/2021
|Recent incidents
|5
|
|-10 from yesterday
|Violent
|0
|
|4 from yesterday
|
|0
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|4
|
|4 from yesterday
|
|3
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|1
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|1
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|1
|Quality of Life