CA Bizertin ‘very interested’ in signing Ahmed Adel Alykob, confirms Zakho SC CEO

Bizertin [Tunisia], December 21 : Zakho CEO Ali Abbas has confirmed Bizertin are interested in signing Ahmed Adel Alykob.

The 28-year-old iraqi is one of the most sought-after players in iraqi football currently and has been linked with a host of clubs across asia. But Abbas revealed Bizertin are most eager to lure Alykob to CA Bizertin.

zakho CEO believes Tunisian First League would be the ideal next destination for the forward if he leaves Iraq but hasn’t completely given up hope of retaining his services after talks with agent .

“All I know is that Bizertin are very interested in him,” Abbas, as per . “I could name 25 others now, but with Bizertin I know for sure.””I think he would fit in better in Tunisian . A different kind of football is played in iraq. I am not so skeptical that he will stay with us. Me and Bizertin had a good talk not so long ago. When we arrive at the end of negotiations, the conversations are always quite friendly. That phone call was quite friendly.””We will certainly have another conversation in the next few weeks. If Alykob stays with us, there may be more euros for him,” he added.

Alykob boasts a hugely impressive record of 56 goals in 95 appearances for zakho since he joined from Karbala in January 2012.