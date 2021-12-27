Thunder Bay – Weather – Snowfall Warnings and Winter Weather Travel Advisories are in effect across Western Ontario today.

Thunder Bay

There is a Snowfall Warning in effect for Thunder Bay, and Superior West.

5:12 AM EST Monday 27 December 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Where: Superior West, including the City of Thunder Bay. This includes Highway 17 from Dorion westward.

The forecast is calling for light snow changing to snow at times heavy this morning.

Local blowing snow will be happening late this morning and early this afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected.

Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The daytime high will be minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight will see Light snow ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Another two centimetres of snow is likely. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 then light late this evening. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Fort Frances

There is a Winter Travel Advisory in Effect for the Fort Frances region.

5:14 AM EST Monday 27 December 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Snow is expected for Monday with total amounts if 5 to 10 centimetres expected. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon.

Wind will pick up becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see light snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 20.

Marten Falls

Far cooler conditions in Marten Falls where it is -27 this morning. Sunny skies with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. The temperature falling to minus 32 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening but then partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 31 this evening and minus 42 overnight. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin. Bundle up.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Weather advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

It is -17 in Dryden this morning. Snow will be falling this morning. Total amounts between 5 to 10 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up when clearing snow from your driveway.

Light snow will be ending this evening then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 17 overnight.