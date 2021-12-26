December 26, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
120
Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A relatively quiet day for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/25/2021 to 12/26/2021

Recent incidents
5 arrow_up -12 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life