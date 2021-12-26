Thunder Bay – LIVING – Thunder Bay will once again recycle natural trees this holiday season, grinding the trees into wood chips to be added to the compost pile at the City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Facility. Compost is given away each spring to beautify residents’ lawns and flower gardens.

“A benefit of getting a natural Christmas tree is that it’s recyclable,” said Jason Sherband, Manager – Solid Waste & Recycling Services. “The City’s nine Tree Drop-off Sites open on Boxing Day.”

North drop-off locations:

Brent Park (Balsam Street at Margaret Street)

County Park Tennis Courts (County Boulevard)

Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street)

Strathcona Golf Course

South drop-off locations:

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 N James Street)

Westfort Playing Field (Off Neebing Avenue)

West Thunder Community Centre (915 S Edward Street)

Remove all ornaments and tinsel from trees before bringing them to a Drop-off Site. If a plastic bag is used to transport the tree to the recycling site, it must be removed.

Trees cannot be left at recycling depots or put out for curbside collection.

Tree Drop-off Sites are open from December 26 – January 12. There is no charge for tree chipping.