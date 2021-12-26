People with bad credit history are usually blacklisted by most lending institutions across the country. Even if there are lending institutions that agree to issue loans to people with a bad credit history, loans are issued at high interest rates and unfavorable conditions.

Can the good name of one’s credit history be returned? It turns out it is possible. There are 8 steps that can help improve credit history and get loans with better terms than with a bad history.

8 steps to improve bad credit history

There are certain rules that will definitely help improve one’s credit rating. If a borrower adheres to the rules described below, then he/she can do this in a short period.

First rule: carefully check the credit reports that come to you, or go to special sites where they are published. One of the most famous such sites in the United States is AnnualCreditReport.com, where you can get a report for free. Everyone can be wrong, and it is possible that there is some error in the report concerning you that you can find.

Second rule: don’t be afraid to challenge bad credit report decisions. By law, agencies have 30 calendar days to respond to you. If for verification the agency needs any additional information, in the video of documents or facts, then another 15 days are added to this period. But no more. If the agency cannot prove that your claims are unfounded, then it will be forced to make a decision that will improve the credit rating.

Third rule: always pay your loan bills. If this cannot be done in full, then pay at least partially the amount (some credit organizations allow this). It is the timely payment of loans that is the most important factor in shaping your credit rating.

Fourth rule: keep your credit utilization ratio at 30%, but no more. This indicator is calculated by means of the total amount of debt for the amount of available loans. This indicator is the second most important in the formation of a credit rating. The optimal will be to gradually bring it up to indicators of 10%. Remember, the higher this ratio, the lower the credit rating.

Fifth rule: stop taking new loans and asking to increase the limit on existing loans. There are two types of loan requests: soft and hard. A few tough requests can lead to a serious decrease in your credit rating. And it is the request for a new loan that refers to tough requests.

Sixth rule: do not close old credit cards and accounts, as the length of your credit history is one of the most important factors that affect your credit rating.

Seventh rule: transfer of debt from a card with a high credit interest to a card where this percentage is much lower. This is one of the most effective methods of both reducing loan payments and improving the rating.

Eighth rule: obtaining a secured credit card. Yes, it takes some time and you need to provide some documentation to get this benefit. However, it’s worth it.

Applying all of these rules as a step-by-step strategy to improve your credit rating will help you get out of a tough situation. It may be difficult to follow all 8 steps at first, so you can start with the easiest steps, gradually moving on to more difficult conditions.

Why is this important?

Receiving bad credit loans even on the best conditions that exist in modern lending, most clients drive themselves into more debt. The problem is that even the best bad credit loans are much worse than those given to people with good credit history. That is why it is important to make every effort to return both creditors’ confidence and the best credit conditions. After all, any loan taken from a credit institution must be repaid, and it is better if you have to repay at lower interest rates than at high rates.