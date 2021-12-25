Candy Palmater Dead at Age 53

By
NetNewsLedger
-
958

THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS – Comedian Candy Palmater died today, Christmas Day 2021. Palmater was 53 years of age. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Palmater’s partner, Denise Tompkins says that Candy Palmater died peacefully at their home in Toronto.

A virtual public service is to be organized in the near future for Palmater’s fans and friends.