THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS – Comedian Candy Palmater died today, Christmas Day 2021. Palmater was 53 years of age. The cause of death is not known at this time.
Palmater’s partner, Denise Tompkins says that Candy Palmater died peacefully at their home in Toronto.
A virtual public service is to be organized in the near future for Palmater’s fans and friends.
Post by Denise.
I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly.
I will post information soon.
Denise https://t.co/zXLOqxpGJD
— Candy Palmater (@TheCandyShow) December 25, 2021