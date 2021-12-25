THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – CORONA Virus numbers continue to climb globally on December 25th.

In Canada, only Quebec reported COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day. Quebec reported 9,206 new cases and four added deaths.

France is reportomg 104,611 new cases of coronavirus. This is the biggest one-day increase on record.

Italy reports 54,762 new coronavirus cases on Christmas Day.

The Italian government has announced that all nightclubs will be closed and people will be banned from eating in public squares from December 30 to January 31 2022. On Christmas Eve the outdoor mask mandate was reinstated, and the use of the CORONAVIRUS pass will be expanded from February 1, 2022.

In Germany, strict contact restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be imposed starting on December 28th. All New Year’s Eve gatherings have been banned.

Germany has also imposed a restriction of a maximum of 10 people allowed to meet in groups, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or recovered.

Across Germany, private meetings for unvaccinated people are limited to two additional people per household for both indoor and outdoor activities.

Many countries, due to the Christmas holiday are not reporting today.

In the United States, the city of New York reported, on Christmas Eve that there were 27,053 new coronavirus cases. Again the biggest one-day increase on record in the city.

A United States Navy ship is stranded in the port at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, with a coronavirus outbreak among its fully vaccinated crew.

In Toronto, on Christmas Day, Mayor John Tory visited the City of Toronto-operated COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Mitchell Field Community Centre where residents with appointments were getting vaccinated throughout Christmas Day. The Mayor and Councillor Joe Cressy (Spadina-Fort York), Chair of the Board of Health, were on hand to thank staff and volunteers for working on Christmas Day and over the holidays to help vaccinate everyone in Toronto as soon as possible.

Toronto reports that “Approximately 89 per cent of residents 12 and older have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and almost 87 per cent have two doses. Thanks to Team Toronto’s ramped up vaccination efforts this month, 27.6 per cent of eligible residents already have their third dose. As of December 24, more than 41 per cent of kids have their first dose of vaccine.”

More than 30 staff were on site today to vaccinate 660 people at the Mitchell Field clinic, located at 89 Church Ave. Everyone in the clinic was in high spirits, with Christmas music playing and staff and vaccinators in festive outfits. Originally, the clinic was scheduled to vaccinate 1,710 people this week. The City and Toronto Public Health worked steadily to increase capacity and offer new appointments, making 3,510 COVID-19 vaccinations available for the week of December 20 to 26. The 1,800 appointment increase would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of clinic staff. The clinic will also be operating tomorrow, on Boxing Day, from 11 am to 5 pm and Monday, the 27th from 2 to 8 pm.

A second Team Toronto Christmas clinic at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub is taking place from 8:15 am to 8 pm today. More information on Toronto East Health Network COVID-19 clinic options are on the Michael Garron Hospital webpage.

Team Toronto is working hard to offer opportunities for all residents to get their first, second or third “booster” dose of COVID-19 vaccine over the holidays. To make it as convenient as possible for all eligible Torontonians to get vaccinated, there are a number of clinic options Saturday, December 25 through Tuesday, January 4, 2022.