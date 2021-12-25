SANDY LAKE FN – COVID-19 Update – Sandy Lake First Nation is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on December 25th.

The First Nation says that there are now eight active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The cases came to the community on a flight into the far north Ontario fly-in community on December 20th. One person is isolating with another individual who tested positive.

Six of the individuals are part of a family who flew into Sandy Lake on the 20th of December, they have been self-isolating as per Sandy Lake First Nation COVID-19 Protocols.