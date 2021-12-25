THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Western and Northern Ontario remain free of weather alerts and warnings.
Overall across the region we are not getting many road alerts for accidents of slowdowns. If drive you must today, or any other day for that matter, drive with care and caution.
Far East of Ontario is a different situation weather wise. There are Freezing Rain Warnings in effect.
There is one road closure as of 3:00 PM today:
#Incident #Algoma #HWY17 West Gargantua Rd W – Lake Superior Prov Park, lane blocked in the #Wawa area due to a disabled vehicle. #ONHwys
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) December 25, 2021
Freezing rain warning/Fog advisory in effect for Ontario East and West regions. Freezing rain is forecast to continue before transitioning from west to east to periods of rain or drizzle as well as locally dense fog early this afternoon. https://t.co/ZR3r9CMSBw pic.twitter.com/ccY8at8ABB
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) December 25, 2021