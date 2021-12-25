Roads Update for Western and Northern Ontario

NNL Weather Update
THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Western and Northern Ontario remain free of weather alerts and warnings.

Overall across the region we are not getting many road alerts for accidents of slowdowns. If drive you must today, or any other day for that matter, drive with care and caution.

Far East of Ontario is a different situation weather wise. There are Freezing Rain Warnings in effect.

There is one road closure as of 3:00 PM today: