THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – UPDATED at 4:51 AM EST – For Western and Northern Ontario on Boxing Day there are weather alerts or warnings in effect for the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Moderate to heavy snow is expected Monday. Snow is forecast to begin late Sunday night over the area. The snow will continue for most of the day Monday, before tapering to flurries Monday night.

General snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by Monday night. However, snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 will be possible for areas of higher terrain near Thunder Bay.

We are also watching the weather to the south in Minnesota today. NOAA says, “A winter storm is on track affect the Northland late Sunday into Monday. The main period of accumulating snow will be Sunday night into Monday early afternoon. The North Shore has the best chance at seeing the higher accumulations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of the Northland. Travel will become hazardous in spots, especially Sunday night into Monday, affecting the Monday morning commute.”

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay on Boxing Day, it is -14 headed to a high of -9. Clear skies will start the morning but will become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon.

For Sunday night, skies will be cloudy. Snow will be beginning before morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will climb to minus 4 by morning. Wind chill minus 17 in the evening and minus 11 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -20 in Fort Frances to start the morning. Mainly sunny skies are forecast for Sunday. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h near noon. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning for exposed skin.

Skies will becoming cloudy in the evening. Snow beginning overnight with up to two centimetres of white stuff expected. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to minus 7 by morning. Wind chill minus 19 in the evening and minus 14 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Good Morning to Lydia and Lance in Wasaho this morning. Hope Santa was good to everyone.

You will be experiencing a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Skies will be clearing late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 38 in the morning and minus 33 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

For Sunday night expect clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 34 in the evening and minus 40 overnight. Risk of frostbite this morning for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -21 to start your morning in Dryden. Mainly sunny skies for Boxing Day. Winds up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 27 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon.

Increasing cloudiness on Sunday night. The winds will becoming east 30 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 14. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 25 overnight.