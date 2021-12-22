“Smokies Butt Out Cigarette Trafficker’s Ride”

NIPIGON – NEWS – A 71-year-old from Saskatchewan might have thought he was a smoker’s Santa as he headed east from Saskatchewan with a load of illegal cigarettes.

However, the real Santa Claus, the OPP officers from the Nipigon Detachment ended up being the anti-smoker heroes on that day.

On December 17, 2021 at approximately 4:25 PM officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment stopped an eastbound vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Highway 11-17, Nipigon Township.

As a result of the traffic stop, officers located and seized 11,900 cartons of unmarked cigarettes. Officers also seized a quantity of Canadian currency.

John D McCormack, age 71 of Grenfell, SK has been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in contraband tobacco.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Possession of unmarked cigarettes.

Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Nipigon Ontario Court of Justice on February 8, 2022.