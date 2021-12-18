Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region today.

Our newsroom has received updates from readers on road conditions. Check with 511 before travelling. Also consider the latest updates from the TBDHU and the NWHU on travel before making any trips.

Thunder Bay

For Saturday, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Fort Frances

Saturday in Fort Frances will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 20.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -24 to start Saturday in Wasaho Cree Nation. A mix of sun and cloud with winds from the west at 30 km/h. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite will be present throughout the day for exposed skin. Bundle up.

Tonight will see the mercury drop to -31 with clear skies. Winds will be stronger coming from the west at 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Wind chill near minus 42. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a seasonal -14 in Dryden this morning. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Bundle up tonight, frostbite risk is going to be present for exposed skin.