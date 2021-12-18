December 18, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A fairly quiet Friday for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/17/2021 to 12/18/2021

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
2 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
2 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life