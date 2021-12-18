By Eric Melillo MP

KENORA – POLITICS – It’s been great to be back working for the Kenora riding in the House of Commons. Our Conservative caucus has been working hard to combat inflation, secure an economic recovery, and make life more affordable for Canadians.

I’m wishing everyone a peaceful and joyous holiday season – I’ve enjoyed participating in Christmas events throughout the riding over the past few weeks, and I’m very heartened to see our communities stepping up for each other.

Addressing FedNor wait times

Over the last two years, every core FedNor program has failed to meet its service standards when it comes to wait times for funding decisions. This is unacceptable. Businesses, municipalities, and First Nations across Northern Ontario rely on FedNor to support economic development and fund important projects, and applicants need to hear back in a timely manner.

In the House of Commons on Monday, I called on the Minister responsible for FedNor to take action to reduce wait times.

Standing up for natural resources

The Standing Committee on Natural Resources had its first meeting of the session last week. Our first order of business will be a study on lowering emissions and improving the sustainability of our energy sector.

I look forward to serving on this committee and advocating for the needs of our forestry and mining industries and the workers that rely on them.

Getting tough on criminals

On Wednesday, Parliament debated a Liberal Bill that would remove mandatory minimum sentences for serious gun crimes – including robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to harm, and weapons trafficking. The Bill would also allow house arrest instead of jail time for sexual assault, kidnapping, and human trafficking.

This makes no sense whatsoever, and will make Canadians less safe. Ironically, it comes after the Liberal government made the decision to criminalize responsible hunters and sport shooters simply because their firearms looked scary.

During the debate, I asked the government why they are willing to let dangerous criminals off with a slap on the wrist, while criminalizing law-abiding Canadians.

Working For You

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me ateric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament