THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 4pm today Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house on fire on Market Street.

The 911 call came from an occupant of the home who reported her house was on fire. Dispatchers instructed the home owner to evacuate the home and wait outside for responding fire fighters.

The initial fire crew on the scene had responded from Station 2 on Junot Station, arriving within minutes of the dispatch.

Upon arrival on scene fire fighters were able to locate the occupant of the home and moved her to a location away from the burning home.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flame coming from an entrance on the main floor. Fire fighters immediately began a fire attack with a hose line deployed to the room where the fire is believed to have originated.

While fire fighters conducted a fire attack to prevent extension to the remaining portion of the structure, additional fire fighters began a thorough search of the home for any remaining occupants or pets.

As additional fire crews arrived on the scene, they were quickly able to knock down the fire and begin ventilation of the smoke in the occupancy, thus preventing further fire damage to the remaining uninvolved section of the home.

The female occupant of the home was evaluated by EMS personnel who also responded to the scene. The female occupant was determined to have no injuries as a result of the fire, however EMS responders sheltered the female occupant from the cold until family members arrived to continue to care for her.

Two dogs were also located in an uninvolved portion of the home and they were sheltered in place by fire fighters on scene as well.

Platoon Chief John Kaplanis reports there were no injuries to fire fighters as a result of this fire. Fire damage to the interior of the home was extensive as the home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by TBFR investigators.