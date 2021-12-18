Highway 11 Remains Closed between Nipigon and Longlac

Highway Closure

NIPIGON – Roads UPDATE – Late last night a collision resulted in the closure of Highway 11 between Nipigon and Longlac.

This morning at 8:30 that highway remains closed.

Early reports are three transport trucks are involved.

