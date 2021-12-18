NIPIGON – Roads UPDATE – Late last night a collision resulted in the closure of Highway 11 between Nipigon and Longlac.

This morning at 8:30 that highway remains closed.

Drive with care if using the Goldfield or Catlonite Roads as a detour between Greenstone and #Hwy17. Do not try and make up lost time on these gravel forestry roads. #ONHwys — Schreiber Fire (@Schfire) December 18, 2021

Early reports are three transport trucks are involved.