NIPIGON – Roads UPDATE – Late last night a collision resulted in the closure of Highway 11 between Nipigon and Longlac.
This morning at 8:30 that highway remains closed.
Drive with care if using the Goldfield or Catlonite Roads as a detour between Greenstone and #Hwy17. Do not try and make up lost time on these gravel forestry roads. #ONHwys
— Schreiber Fire (@Schfire) December 18, 2021
Early reports are three transport trucks are involved.
Update: #Closure #Nipigon #HWY11 remains closed in both directions between #Nipigon and #Longlac due to collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys https://t.co/ppuMIZBxtA
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 18, 2021
Drive with care if using the Goldfield or Catlonite Roads as a detour between Greenstone and #Hwy17. Do not try and make up lost time on these gravel forestry roads. #ONHwys
— Schreiber Fire (@Schfire) December 18, 2021