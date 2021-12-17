THUNDER BAY – Entertainment – Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) and Science North are presenting the Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions exhibition, hosted by the Thunder Bay Art Gallery.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North will also develop and produce a customized version of Indigenous Ingenuity to tour communities across Northern Ontario from June 2022 to June 2024, touring dozens of smaller centres. The development of the custom travelling exhibit and Northern Ontario tour will create a significant economic impact in the North through growth and diversification of the tourism sector, as well as job creation.

The Indigenous Ingenuity travelling exhibit stands as a milestone in the presentation of Indigenous culture in Canada. First People’s ancestral values and knowledge are examined through the lens of science and innovation, presenting traditional Indigenous knowledge and techniques alongside modern science. The exhibition offers visitors the unique opportunity to explore and interact with several Indigenous inventions and depicts how the ingenuity of the First Peoples continues to influence our society today. Using innovative technology, visitors will activate interactive exhibits, challenges and videos that demonstrate the wealth of Indigenous innovations that are part of our daily lives.

Discover the link between ancestral knowledge and new technologies through a novel thematic approach, an interactive RFID bracelet quest, collaborative games, real objects and projection, virtual reality and interactive murals. A rich program of ancillary workshops and events will immerse audiences in the rich heritage of Canada’s Indigenous people and their many contributions to modern innovations and technologies, while promoting hyperlocal tourism in Thunder Bay.

Indigenous Ingenuity was developed by the Montreal Science Centre in collaboration with over 100 contributors, including deep, pan-national consultation with Indigenous peoples and communities. It is an immersive, interactive experience that takes you across Canada into the heart of Indigenous innovation. Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions will be at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery until February 21, 2022.

“Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions is a spectacular, interactive exhibit that spans Canada’s history and geography to bridge the gap between modern science and Indigenous knowledge. The exhibit provides timely educational material while being a fun and exciting day out. Learning more about First Nations and Indigenous peoples has never been more important, and I encourage all living in Thunder Bay to visit, learn, and have a good time,” says Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources & Forestry, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

“Indigenous tourism in Ontario provides unique opportunities to experience Indigenous heritage and culture through art, nature and other immersive experiences. With an additional investment of $150,000 support from the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries to Indigenous Ingenuity, Science North and Indigenous Tourism Ontario have created a memorable interactive exhibit that invites visitors of all ages to explore traditional Indigenous knowledge and techniques through the lens of science and innovation. I encourage everyone to take part in this exhibit safely and celebrate Indigenous heritage and ingenuity,” commented Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

“Science North and Indigenous Tourism Ontario are proud to collaborate to bring this incredible exhibition to the Thunder Bay Art Gallery. We are incredibly proud to present this unique exhibit in Northern Ontario with the support of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund to bring this immersive and educational exhibit and related programming to fruition,” added Guy Labine, CEO of Science North.

“The collaboration between the Thunder Bay Art Gallery and Science North to present this exciting exhibition demonstrates what can happen when resources are pooled and groups with similar commitments to reconciliation work together for the people of our communities. Seeing and hearing the excitement of the school groups who have been discovering Indigenous Ingenuity at the Gallery is evidence of the power of collaboration,” concludedSharon Godwin, Director, Thunder Bay Art Gallery.

About Indigenous Tourism Ontario

ITO is a provincial non-for-profit and membership association which focuses on creating partnerships between associations, organizations, government departments, and industry leaders from across Ontario and Canada to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario and beyond. Pre-pandemic, as the only recognized voice for Indigenous tourism in Ontario, ITO represents the largest Indigenous tourism sector in Canada with over 550 Indigenous tourism businesses contributing over $622 Million and almost 13,000 jobs to the Ontario economy. ITO has a focus to improve the socio-economic conditions of Indigenous people through tourism development.

About Science North

Science North is Northern Ontario’s most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource operating the second- and eighth-largest science centres in Canada. Science North’s attractions include a science centre, IMAX® theatre, planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth: Home of the Big Nickel. Science North also oversees an award-winning International Sales unit, which develops custom and ready-made exhibits and multimedia experiences for sale to science centres, museums, and other cultural institutions all over the world. Science North, in partnership with Laurentian University, offers North America’s first and only comprehensive Science Communication program, a joint Master’s and Diploma program. As part of its mandate, Science North provides science experiences throughout Northern Ontario including outreach to schools and festivals, summer science camps and more, and has a permanent base in Thunder Bay providing outreach to the Northwest.

About Thunder Bay Art Gallery

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery has been operating since 1976 and presents exhibitions of the work of contemporary Indigenous artists from across Canada, and emerging and established artists from Northwestern Ontario. Travelling exhibitions and the work of Canadian and international artists are hosted by the Gallery for the benefit of the community and the artists who live here. Additionally, the Gallery organizes its own travelling exhibitions which are borrowed by other museums and galleries across the country. Education and outreach programs including classes, workshops and collaborative programs are presented to serve people from all walks of life. A permanent collection of over 1600 pieces of art by Indigenous artists and Northwestern Ontario artists continues to grow and is held and animated by the Gallery for the community.

About the Montréal Science Centre

With more than 750,000 visitors annually, the Montréal Science Centre is a complex dedicated to science and technology. It is characterized by its accessible, interactive approach and its showcasing of local innovation and expertise. Its major sponsors are VOLVO, TELUS and La Presse +.

This event has been financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund a program of the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, administered by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund Corporation.