WINNIPEG – NEWS – Over the past year, the Winnipeg Police Service has received 7,780 missing person reports, averaging 707 per month.

On December 15, 2021, the Winnipeg Police Service’s Counter Exploitation/ Missing Person’s Unit and General Patrol Members, in partnership with Outreach Workers from the Community in Winnipeg (StreetReach and the Bear Clan Patrol) initiated Project Return.

The aim is to protect youth within our city who are at a high risk of being sexually exploited and locate those reported missing.

The results of this Project Return are:

• 19 missing at-risk youths and 2 missing adults were located and transported to a place of safety

• 28 locations, known to be frequented by high risk missing youths, were checked

• 15 Crime Prevention through Social Development (CPTSD) contacts were made to identify and assist those involved in sexual exploitation

• 2 arrests were made for outstanding Warrants

• 6 males between the ages of 25-48 were arrested for Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration

• 6 vehicles were seized under the Highway Traffic Act for Prostitution offences.

Our commitment to locating missing youths and assisting those at risk of sexual exploitation in the community will continue.