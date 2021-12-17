Thunder Bay – LIVING – Show Your Stripes has travelled all the way to Thunder Bay for the first time this year! We are inviting you and your community to help support the families from Northern Ontario with seriously ill children calling Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario® (RMHC-SWO) their “home-away-from-home”.

All the highly anticipated Show You Stripes 2021 merchandise will be available for purchase at the Red River McDonald’s location in Thunder Bay. From RMHC signature red and white striped socks and knit mitts, to a NEW plush monkey named Cookie, 100% of proceeds from all #SYSSWAG merchandise will keep families close.

The shop will be located in the McDonalds dining room on December 18th. Cash sales only, while quantities last! Please note: masking and safe distancing measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety.