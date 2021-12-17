THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Windsor Street at about 11:45 pm on Thursday, December 16th following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Police learned an adult male victim had been transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by Superior North EMS paramedics for further treatment of injuries consistent with a stabbing.

An investigation identified a female accused. Police learned the victim and accused were known to each other. Police also learned the pair were in the same residence together that evening when an argument began. The argument escalated and became physical, at which point the female accused assaulted the male with a weapon.

The accused, while in police custody, was also treated for injuries at the TBRHSC. While at the hospital, the accused attempted to flee from police. Police managed to return her to custody after a brief struggle.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, the female accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Brianna Lynn NETEMEGISIC, 22, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Aggravated Assault

• Escape Lawful Custody

• Fail to Comply with Undertaking

• Breach of Probation

She appeared in bail court on Friday, December 17th and was released with a future appearance date of January 21, 2022.