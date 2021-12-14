December 14, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Thunder Bay Police Unit

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police responded to 11 incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/13/2021 to 12/14/2021

Recent incidents
11
Violent
1
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
4
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
6
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
6 Quality of Life