Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. Overall for Western Ontario temperatures will be above seasonal normals.

Thunder Bay Weather

Mainly cloudy with winds becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight are in store for Tuesday night. Winds from the south at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Fort Frances Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a high or plus 4 is forecast for Fort Frances. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies Tuesday night with winds from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low plus 1.

Sachigo Lake Weather

A mix of sun and cloud to start the morning in Sachigo Lake. It will becoming cloudy near noon.

Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 26 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the evening and after midnight. A few flurries beginning after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

For Tuesday evening expect overcast skies with winds from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low zero.