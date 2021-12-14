DULUTH – WEATHER – A powerful and unusually warm mid-week storm will bring near-record warmth, rain changing to snow, strong winds, and possibly a rumble of thunder!

Expect drizzle/light rain to develop on Wednesday, with a steady rain (possibly a rumble of thunder) Wednesday evening.

Rain will change over to snow from west to east Wednesday night.

There is low confidence in forecast snowfall due to several factors including when the switch from rain to snow occurs.

Current thinking is central into northern Minnesota will see the highest amounts, from 1 to 4 inches with northern Wisconsin seeing up to an inch.

Some light ice accumulation is also possible.

Strong winds will develop late Wednesday night into Thursday, with gusts as high as 40-50 mph expected by Thursday morning!

A period of strong southerly winds are also possible Wednesday evening over northern Wisconsin before they switch to northwest. The wind will cause some blowing snow. Colder air arrives in the wake of this low on Thursday.