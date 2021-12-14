Kenora Police Respond to 179 Calls for Service over Weekend

Kenora – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 179 calls over the weekend between Friday December 10, 2021 and Monday December 13, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 18 charges under the Criminal Code. Some of the calls Police attended were;

  • 2 Alarm
  • 4 Assault
  • 4 Ambulance Assist
  • 4 Attempt or Threat of Suicide
  • 2 Domestic Dispute
  • 16 Liquor Licence Act
  • 4 Mental Health Act
  • 6 Mischief
  • 3 Shoplift
  • 4 Property Check
  • 10 Traffic Complaints
  • 9 Theft
  • 3 Trespass to Property Act
  • 5 Motor Vehicle Collision
  • 7 Police Assistance
  • 6 Police Information
  • 9 R.I.D.E.
  • 23 Unwanted Person