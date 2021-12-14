Kenora – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 179 calls over the weekend between Friday December 10, 2021 and Monday December 13, 2021.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 18 charges under the Criminal Code. Some of the calls Police attended were;
- 2 Alarm
- 4 Assault
- 4 Ambulance Assist
- 4 Attempt or Threat of Suicide
- 2 Domestic Dispute
- 16 Liquor Licence Act
- 4 Mental Health Act
- 6 Mischief
- 3 Shoplift
- 4 Property Check
- 10 Traffic Complaints
- 9 Theft
- 3 Trespass to Property Act
- 5 Motor Vehicle Collision
- 7 Police Assistance
- 6 Police Information
- 9 R.I.D.E.
- 23 Unwanted Person