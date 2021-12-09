Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Ontario has changed how Licenced Establishments are to be inspected.

In Western and Northern Ontario there were two Alcohol and Gaming Inspectors. However effective on Monday, November 29th, 2021, those two compliance officials are being bolstered by every police officer in the province.

Ontario has now designated Police Officers and First Nations Constables at Inspectors under the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission.

Pursuant to subsection 54(1) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, I hereby designate POLICE OFFICERS AND FIRST NATIONS CONSTABLES IN THE PROVINCE OF ONTARIO AS INSPECTORS authorized to carry out the following duties of that office, at any reasonable time:

1. Enter any place, other than any place or any part of a place that is actually used as a dwelling, that is used by a licensee or permit holder in relation to the licence or permit;

2 . Examine records or anything else that is relevant to the inspection;

3. Demand the production of a record or any other thing that is relevant to the inspection; and;

4. On issuing a written receipt for it, remove a record or any other thing that is relevant to the inspection for copying.

This move is likely to enhance inspections and compliance in Ontario for Licenced establishments.

If you have a complaint or concern you wish to bring to the attention of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission, Harvey Kok, the Compliance Official at the Regulatory Compliance Branch – North Region, with the AGCO tells NetNewsLedger you can do it at this link on the AGCO website for Complaints and Inquiries.