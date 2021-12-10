Thunder Bay – NEWS – A fairly quiet day on the crime front for Thunder Bay. Police responded to seven calls for service.
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last report.
Daily update from 12/09/2021 to 12/10/2021
|Recent incidents
|7
|
|-4 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|1
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|1
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|0
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|5
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|5
|Quality of Life