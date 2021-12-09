Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A low pressure system is tracking east across northern Ontario tonight. Snow is expected to continue into late this evening. Southerly flow off Lake Superior may enhance snowfall rates for some areas, leading to locally higher snowfall amounts.

5:07 PM EST Thursday 09 December 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Snow at times heavy, with total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible along with strong winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h which will cause occasional blowing snow.

Highway 17 has been closed by the OPP between Terrace Bay and Marathon.