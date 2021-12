Thunder Bay – Road Update – The Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 17 between Marathon and Terrace Bay.

#Closure #Marathon #TerraceBay #HWY17 from Peninsula Road Marathon to East Limits of Terrace Bay – All lanes closed in both directions due to poor road and weather conditions. #ONHwys #ONStorm https://t.co/KYfWrJhHHL — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 9, 2021