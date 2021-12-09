Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay City Council has pass new by-laws on shopping carts and on fireworks.
The new fireworks regulations, under new Fireworks By-law 86-2021, come into effect immediately. Key points under the new fireworks by-law:
- Fireworks may be discharged on the evening of and the evening before the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Canada Day, August Civic Holiday
- Fireworks may be discharged on the entire day of the Lunar New Year, but not the evening before
- In addition to Canada Day and the evening before Canada Day: if Canada Day falls on a Monday or Tuesday fireworks may be discharged on the evening of the Saturday prior to Canada Day; if Canada Day falls on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, fireworks may be discharged on the Saturday after Canada Day
- Fireworks may not be discharged at any other time without a specific permit
- Fireworks may only be offered for sale on New Year’s Day, Canada Day and August Civic Holiday, and the seven business days prior to these holidays
- Property owners/tenants as well as those discharging fireworks are responsible for the discharge of fireworks on any specific property
- A new system of fines is in place for multiple or repeated offences
- Property owners/tenants can be billed for the full cost of emergency responses in the case of nuisance events
The new Shopping Cart By-law 85-2021 comes into effect in May 2022. Key points under the new shopping cart by-law:
- It is an offence to abandon a shopping cart off the owner’s property
- By May 15, 2022, all shopping carts in use must have identification plates/stickers affixed with owner’s contact information
- By May 30, 2022, owners of shopping carts must submit to the City their plan for management, control and recovery of their carts