Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay City Council has pass new by-laws on shopping carts and on fireworks.

The new fireworks regulations, under new Fireworks By-law 86-2021, come into effect immediately. Key points under the new fireworks by-law:

Fireworks may be discharged on the evening of and the evening before the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Canada Day, August Civic Holiday

Fireworks may be discharged on the entire day of the Lunar New Year, but not the evening before

In addition to Canada Day and the evening before Canada Day: if Canada Day falls on a Monday or Tuesday fireworks may be discharged on the evening of the Saturday prior to Canada Day; if Canada Day falls on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, fireworks may be discharged on the Saturday after Canada Day

Fireworks may not be discharged at any other time without a specific permit

Fireworks may only be offered for sale on New Year’s Day, Canada Day and August Civic Holiday, and the seven business days prior to these holidays

Property owners/tenants as well as those discharging fireworks are responsible for the discharge of fireworks on any specific property

A new system of fines is in place for multiple or repeated offences

Property owners/tenants can be billed for the full cost of emergency responses in the case of nuisance events

The new Shopping Cart By-law 85-2021 comes into effect in May 2022. Key points under the new shopping cart by-law: