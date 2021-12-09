Atikokan – NEWS – On December 02, 2021, members of the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), Fort Frances Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed several search warrants at residences in the community of Atikokan and on Highway 11.

Through occurrences in October and November of 2021 the OPP recovered several restricted firearms registered to an Atikokan resident. An investigation into firearms trafficking was initiated.

As a result of this ongoing investigation on December 2, 2021 four search warrants were executed at locations in the town of Atikokan, and on Highway 11.

As a result of the warrants several items were seized including, multiple firearm magazines, ammunition, gun cases for handguns, computers, cell phones, firearm registration/ financial documents, and one non restricted firearm.

Nicola RACCIOPPI, a 43-years-old from Atikokan was arrested and charged with the following offences:

– Trafficking a restricted firearm contrary to Section 99 of the Criminal Code

– Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code

– 5 counts of Fail to report a lost or stolen restricted firearm contrary to section 105(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

– Possession of counterfeit money contrary to section 450 of the Criminal Code

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.