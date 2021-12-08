Fort Frances – NEWS – On December 3, 2021 at around 2:15 p.m. officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a traffic infraction on King’s Highway 11 near Mine Center. Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. Officers conducted further investigation, and as a result.

Natasha WHITECROW, aged 29, from Mine Centre was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) sec. 320.14(1)(b)

The driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle was towed. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on January 12, 2022.

On December 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. officer received a report of a possible impaired driver near The Township of Emo on Kings Highway 11. Officer located the vehicle near Devlin. Officers conducted a mandatory alcohol screening device on the driver and was arrested at the scene, as a result,

Cheryl PERRAULT, age 40, from Devlin is charged with the following offences

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) sec. 320.14(1)(b)

The driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle was towed. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 4, 2022.

Also on December 4 2021, at 11:21 p.m, Emergency Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Kings Highway 11 in Watten Township. As a result of a police investigation,

Shantelle MENSON, age 33, from Fort Frances is charged with the following,

-Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a)

Refuse to Prove Breath Sample sec 320.15(1)

She had her driver licence suspended for 90 days and the impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from custody to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 4, 2021

On December 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Patrolling officer observed a motor vehicle in the ditch on Kings Highway 11 in the Township of Emo. Officers conducted a mandatory alcohol screening device on the driver and was arrested at the scene, as a result,

Laureen MORRISH, age 52, from Fort Frances, is charged with the following offences

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) sec. 320.14(1)(b)

The driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle was towed. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 17, 2022.