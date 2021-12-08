Thunder Bay – Weather – The cold gripping western Ontario will break Thursday, and milder temperatures will be back. However for Wednesday bundle up. There remain Extreme Cold Warnings for the far north.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -24 this morning in Thunder Bay. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High for the day of minus 13. Wind chill will feel more like minus 27 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon.

Skies will becoming cloudy in the evening. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 5 by morning. Wind chill minus 18 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -12 in Fort Frances to start the morning. Mainly cloudy skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 27 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies for the evening with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Periods of snow beginning late in the evening. Up to two centimetres of snow are likely Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h in the evening. Temperature rising to minus 8 by morning. Wind chill near minus 19.

Wasaho Cree Nation Weather

An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect. Mainly clear skies for Wednesday. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 42 in the morning and minus 35 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

A few clouds this evening. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 31 with the temperature rising to minus 23 by morning. Wind chill minus 42 in the evening and minus 36 overnight. Frostbite in minutes, so bundle up.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -15 in Dryden this morning. A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Wednesday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 31 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Periods of snow expected near midnight. Total amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature rising to minus 9 by morning. Wind chill minus 25 in the evening and minus 17 overnight.