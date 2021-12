Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin appears mired. The crypto has been bouncing around $50,000 US mark for several weeks.

Today in early trading, Bitcoin is at $49,237.63.

Early in November the crypto hit the highest price of the year at $68,990.90. At the time predictions of a price of $100,000 by the end of the year.

Those predictions now seem more a wish than a reality.

Of course the market can change on the spur of the moment, but for now likely the price appears to be stabilizing at the $50k mark.