December 8, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
136
Thunder Bay Police Unit

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A fairly quiet day calls wise for the City of Thunder Bay Police Service.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last report.

Daily update from 12/07/2021 to 12/08/2021

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life