Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance as an investigation into the recent break-and-enter of a bank continues.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Royal Bank branch at 640 River Street at about 6:40 a.m. on Monday, December 6 following reports of a break and enter that had recently occurred.

When police arrived, they learned the bank had been broken into and that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen. Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of 640 River Street, or who may have been driving in that area, and has video surveillance or dash-camera footage, to please contact police. If you have footage between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 and 6 a.m. on Monday, December 6 and can assist, call 807-684-1200. Please reference Incident No. P21074184.