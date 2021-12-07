Thunder Bay, Ont., – The Thunder Bay Border Cats, in conjunction with the Northwoods League, regretfully announced today that the team will not be participating in the 2022 season. The league cited ongoing uncertainties regarding vaccination status and the requirement for Covid testing at the Canadian border as the reasons to not include Thunder Bay in the 2022 schedule.

“The Border Cats wanted to play and were prepared to play this season with 20 players already under contract, but unfortunately, with the ongoing pandemic it raised concerns at the league level regarding the frequent trips across the border and the uncertainty of the ability of the visiting teams to enter Canada,” stated Border Cats president David Valente. “We truly appreciate the loyalty of our fans, corporate partners, manager Mike Steed, his coaches, and the players and wish to thank them for their patience and understanding during this very difficult and frustrating process,” added Valente.

Current ticket holders will have their tickets forwarded to the 2023 season and can contact the Border Cats team office at (807) 766-2287 for further information.