Greenstone – On December 6th , 2021 at 8:24 am members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS and the Greenstone Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a head on collision on Hwy 584 approximately 36km North of the Highway 11 junction.

Police attended the scene and determined two vehicles were involved in the collision, a Toyota Camry and a snow plow. The driver of the Toyota was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the snow plow was uninjured. Hwy 584 was closed for several hours in order for investigators to process the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 47 year old Nadine ROUSSY of Nakina, Ontario.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been initiated by the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit in conjunction with members of the Greenstone OPP Detachment.