Dryden – NEWS – On December 3rd, 2021 at approximately 10:10 am, members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Eton Township (west of Dryden).

Officers attended the scene and conducted a mandatory Alcohol Screening Test on the driver. The driver failed the Alcohol Screening Test, was arrested at the scene and returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Shawn GARTNER, 45 years old, of Dryden, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired- Criminal Code 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)- Criminal Code 320.14(1)(b)

Operation while Prohibited Under the Criminal Code – Criminal Code 320.18(1)(a)

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on January 10, 2022 to answer to the above charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.