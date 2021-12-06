Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Monday morning break and enter at the Royal Bank of Canada location on the city’s north side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to 640 River Street at about 6:40 am on Monday, December 6, 2021 following reports of a break and enter that had recently occurred.

When police arrived, they learned the bank had been broken into and that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen.

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.