NIPIGON – WEATHER – Environment Canada is starting to get a full handle of the winter weather headed into the region.

A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday, bringing snow. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and the snowfall amounts expected. Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.

Special Weather Statements and Snowfall Warnings have been issued.

4:35 PM EST Saturday 04 December 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Snow expected Sunday afternoon through Monday. Snow at times heavy. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected.