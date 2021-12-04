Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Get set. It looks like winter wants to make its arrival with a dump of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for Thunder Bay and Superior West.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Heavy snow Sunday and Sunday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. With occasional blowing snow.

Hazardous travel conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.