BEARDMORE – WEATHER – Snow squalls have developed and will persist through the day. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by the time the snow tapers off this evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.