The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirm that the outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Martin Elementary School in Thunder Bay is now over.

There is no evidence that any additional spread of the virus has occurred in the school or in any related settings at this time.

Note that all individuals that were identified by public health as a positive case of COVID-19 or close contact will be required to stay home and not return to the school setting until cleared by public health.

