Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The TBDHU states, “This is is a fact: we are in a serious surge of COVID-19 cases right now. This is not a blip. It’s not a bump. The rapid rise of positive cases across our region over the last few weeks has been very concerning”.

There are well 127 active cases of the virus as of Friday, and an added 27 cases today with one death.

The Health Unit states, “We are feeling the weight of this. This virus is unrelenting and if we are complacent, we will be in trouble”.

Remember, it is through LAYERS of protection that we see the best results in reducing the spread of COVID-19. So with that, we are asking you, our amazing community, to make a concerted effort toward the following:

• Reduce your contacts.

• Avoid indoor social gatherings, like playdates, parties and sleepovers

• Maintain a distance of 2 metres from people outside your household.

• Wear your mask– and wear it properly. Over your mouth AND nose.

• Clean your hands. Frequently.

• Avoid non-essential travel, especially to Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, which have the highest rates of COVID-19 in the United States.

• Stay home when you feel sick and get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

TBDHU states, “Get vaccinated. Don’t pay attention to the naysayers: this virus does not control us. We’ve shown that we can control it and keep it out of our communities in the past. It’s time to do it once more”.