Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay has dodged the snow that much of Western Ontario has seen.

That might be ending. A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this low pressure system and as a result the snowfall amounts expected could change. Warnings will likely be issued as the event draws nearer.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Heavy snow and strong winds possible Sunday through Monday.

Hazards: Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm. Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

When: Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Impacts: Snow accumulating on roadways and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow leading to hazardous travel conditions.