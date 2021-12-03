Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a pair of recent convenience store robberies.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the Circle K convenience store at 1315 Arthur Street East just before midnight on Monday, November 22nd following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a male suspect armed with a knife had entered the store, approached the store clerk behind the cash register area and made demands for cash. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a male standing about 5’8” tall. He wore a black jacket, black jeans, black shoes, a black toque with a cream color stripe, and a blue mask at the time of the incident.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were also dispatched to the Circle K at 1315 Arthur Street East at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 2nd following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a male had again entered the store, approached the clerk, and with a knife made demands for cash. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The accused had a similar physical description as the suspect connected to the Nov. 22 armed robbery. The suspect wore a black jacket, black-and-grey hoodie, a mask, black pants, black boots, and gloves at the time of the robbery.

Members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now involved in the continued investigation of both robberies. As a result of their investigation, the male suspect in both robberies is believed to be the same person.

Investigators have obtained surveillance footage from the robberies and are now distributing images in hopes the public can help identify the suspect.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.